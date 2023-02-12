हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
US jet shoots down another ‘unidentified object’ over Canada, third time in a week
An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani
Adani
Popular Stories
More
5 natural remedies for treating thyroid problems as per Ayurveda
Who is Todd Murphy, spectacle-wearing Australia spinner who had dream debut vs India?
UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Section Officer, other posts, apply at uidai.gov.in, details here
Lava Blaze 5G gets a new 6GB variant, priced at Rs 11,499
Promise Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes and romantic messages for your lover
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth ann...
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachch...
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts...
Discover 5 amazing health bene...
Kajol rings new year by partyi...
Speed Reads
More
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand wedding in Udaipur on this date, details inside
WhatsApp users may soon be able to send images in original quality on Desktop beta
JKBOSE Exam 2023 dates: Jammu and Kashmir Board date sheet released for class 10, 12 at jkbose.nic.in
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 57 civil judge posts, salary up to Rs 1,36,520
Most Watched
More
Rwandan missile shot down Congolese military fighter jet ...
DNA | Summer, monsoon and winters - all together in Europe...
India at UN: PM Modi’s call for ‘One Earth, One Family, One ...
DNA E-wrap, December 26...
“To get all countries on one Table requires lot of diplomacy...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall