US Japan to meet Quad members India Australia on May 24 President Joe Biden

While addressing the United States and Japan Joint Statement in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden on May 23 informed that the US and the Japan will meet India and Australia on May 24 for their Quad meeting. “Tomorrow, we're going to meet our fellow Quad partners, Australia and India, for our Leaders' Summit and our 2nd time meeting together in person. Quad is showing the world that cooperation among democracies can get big things done,” the US President said.