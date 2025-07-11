US-Israel Strikes Missed the Mark Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Remaining

Iran's enriched uranium survived US-Israel strikes: Israeli official claims. As per reports, the uranium, stored in casks underground, may now be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers. On June 13, Israel launched major strikes on Iran, prompting the US to hit key enrichment sites with 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs and submarine-launched missiles. Targets included Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Western intelligence officials said much of the uranium remains buried under rubble, especially at the Isfahan site. Despite the development, Israeli officials said they are not alarmed, as any recovery attempts would likely be detected in time to launch further attacks. Notably, recovering the uranium would be risky for Iran due to potential radiation exposure.