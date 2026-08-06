US Iran War Were Set For Biggest Attack Since World War II; Trump On Pushing Iran Towards A Deal
Trump referenced Venezuela while pressing Iran toward a diplomatic agreement. He warned Iran against delaying negotiations over its nuclear ambitions. Trump claimed America prepared the biggest attack since World War II.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Trump referenced Venezuela while pressing Iran toward a diplomatic agreement. He warned Iran against delaying negotiations over its nuclear ambitions. Trump claimed America prepared the biggest attack since World War II.