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'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

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Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bow

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

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Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

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Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

US Iran War Were Set For Biggest Attack Since World War II; Trump On Pushing Iran Towards A Deal

Trump referenced Venezuela while pressing Iran toward a diplomatic agreement. He warned Iran against delaying negotiations over its nuclear ambitions. Trump claimed America prepared the biggest attack since World War II.

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Trump referenced Venezuela while pressing Iran toward a diplomatic agreement. He warned Iran against delaying negotiations over its nuclear ambitions. Trump claimed America prepared the biggest attack since World War II.

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'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win
Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win
Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bow
ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India
ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India
Tarun Tejpal convicted: What is the 2013 rape case, why Bombay HC overturned his acquittal?
Tarun Tejpal convicted: What is 2013 rape case, why Bombay HC sets aside acquitt
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