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Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

US Iran War US Strikes Iran Kuwait Faces Missile Attack Trump Reacts As Tensions Soar

The Middle East crisis has intensified after Kuwait reported missile and drone attacks while the United States confirmed strikes on Iranian radar and military sites. CENTCOM says the operation was carried out in response to aggressive Iranian actions, including the reported downing of a US drone. Iran has claimed retaliation against an American-linked military base and warned of a stronger response if attacks continue. With air raid sirens sounding across Kuwait and tensions rising around the Strait of Hormuz, concerns are growing over regional stability and global energy security.

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The Middle East crisis has intensified after Kuwait reported missile and drone attacks while the United States confirmed strikes on Iranian radar and military sites. CENTCOM says the operation was carried out in response to aggressive Iranian actions, including the reported downing of a US drone. Iran has claimed retaliation against an American-linked military base and warned of a stronger response if attacks continue. With air raid sirens sounding across Kuwait and tensions rising around the Strait of Hormuz, concerns are growing over regional stability and global energy security.

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