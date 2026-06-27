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US Iran War: US Strikes Iran In Response To Attack On Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

US Iran War: US Strikes Iran In Response To Attack On Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away in Chennai

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Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

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From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

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Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

US Iran War US Strikes Iran In Response To Attack On Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. military attacked Iran on Friday in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ​ship in the Strait of Hormuz, with each country accusing the other of violating terms of a ceasefire agreed on last week.

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    The U.S. military attacked Iran on Friday in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ​ship in the Strait of Hormuz, with each country accusing the other of violating terms of a ceasefire agreed on last week.

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