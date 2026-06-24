US Iran War: US Senate Passes Resolution Seeking To Limit President's Iran War Powers, Trump Rebukes

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Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:21 AM IST

US Iran War US Senate Passes Resolution Seeking To Limit Presidents Iran War Powers Trump Rebukes

The US Senate backed legislation on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt US military action against Iran, the latest rebuke of the Republican president from an increasingly restive Congress.

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The US Senate backed legislation on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt US military action against Iran, the latest rebuke of the Republican president from an increasingly restive Congress.

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