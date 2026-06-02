US Iran War Trump Calls Netanyahu ‘Crazy’ During Explosive Call Over Lebanon Escalation

A major diplomatic clash has emerged between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating tensions in Lebanon. According to reports, Trump strongly criticised Netanyahu over Israel's military actions, civilian casualties, and threats of further strikes. The confrontation comes as Iran warns it could suspend negotiations with the United States if attacks continue. Meanwhile, Lebanon has announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, raising hopes of de-escalation despite ongoing regional instability. Watch this video for the latest updates, key developments, and the geopolitical impact of the Trump-Netanyahu dispute.