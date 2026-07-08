US Iran War Tehran Targets Bahrain Kuwait After US Strikes More Than 80 Iranian Military Assets
Tehran targets Bahrain and Kuwait after U.S. strikes. A fragile US-Iran ceasefire has collapsed after fresh military escalation. Washington blamed Iran for attacking three commercial ships near Hormuz.
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Tehran targets Bahrain and Kuwait after U.S. strikes. A fragile US-Iran ceasefire has collapsed after fresh military escalation. Washington blamed Iran for attacking three commercial ships near Hormuz.