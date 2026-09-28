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Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

US-Iran War Tehran Says It Is Ready for War As Trump Rejects 7-Day Hormuz Roadmap | US-Iran Tention

Iran says it remains fully prepared to respond if the conflict with the United States resumes, while also saying it is open to what Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls “real diplomacy.” The warning comes after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s proposal called for conditions including an end to hostilities and the reopening of the strategic waterway within seven days. Tehran says it will not surrender its conditions under pressure and has continued to seek a response through mediators. The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the standoff, with the latest developments keeping both diplomacy and the possibility of renewed fighting in focus

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Iran says it remains fully prepared to respond if the conflict with the United States resumes, while also saying it is open to what Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls “real diplomacy.” The warning comes after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s proposal called for conditions including an end to hostilities and the reopening of the strategic waterway within seven days. Tehran says it will not surrender its conditions under pressure and has continued to seek a response through mediators.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the standoff, with the latest developments keeping both diplomacy and the possibility of renewed fighting in focus

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