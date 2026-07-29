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Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

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Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

US Iran War Saudi Arabia US Carry Out strikes On Iran-backed Groups In Iraq

After weeks of regional tensions, conflict spilled deeper into Iraq. Saudi Arabia and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran-backed groups. The operation was conducted alongside US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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After weeks of regional tensions, conflict spilled deeper into Iraq. Saudi Arabia and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran-backed groups. The operation was conducted alongside US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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