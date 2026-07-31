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CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia

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Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

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Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 AM IST

US Iran War Monumental Step As Donald Trump Announces Historic Deal For Gaza Disarmament

Donald Trump announced a historic Gaza agreement aimed at securing lasting peace. Trump called the breakthrough a monumental step toward regional peace and security. The Board of Peace reached a complete Hamas disarmament agreement in Gaza.

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Donald Trump announced a historic Gaza agreement aimed at securing lasting peace. Trump called the breakthrough a monumental step toward regional peace and security. The Board of Peace reached a complete Hamas disarmament agreement in Gaza.

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