US Iran War Monumental Step As Donald Trump Announces Historic Deal For Gaza Disarmament
Donald Trump announced a historic Gaza agreement aimed at securing lasting peace. Trump called the breakthrough a monumental step toward regional peace and security. The Board of Peace reached a complete Hamas disarmament agreement in Gaza.
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Donald Trump announced a historic Gaza agreement aimed at securing lasting peace. Trump called the breakthrough a monumental step toward regional peace and security. The Board of Peace reached a complete Hamas disarmament agreement in Gaza.