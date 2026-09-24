US Iran War Khamenei Adviser Warns US War Could Reach Indian Ocean | Iran News | Tehran | Hormuz
Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a direct warning stating that Iran could extend its ongoing war to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches further attacks.
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Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a direct warning stating that Iran could extend its ongoing war to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches further attacks.