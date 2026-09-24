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From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

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From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

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Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST

US Iran War Khamenei Adviser Warns US War Could Reach Indian Ocean | Iran News | Tehran | Hormuz

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a direct warning stating that Iran could extend its ongoing war to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches further attacks.

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Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a direct warning stating that Iran could extend its ongoing war to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches further attacks.

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