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Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamta Banerjee defeat in West Bengal polls, reveals she banned The Bengal Files: 'We're assaulted, but didn't give up'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamta Banerjee defeat in West Bengal polls

Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan-starrer The Last Tenant finally releases after 26 years; here's how you can watch it

Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan-starrer The Last Tenant finally releases after 26 years

The Investigator: Indie film takes huge leap, Psycological thriller wins big at Yokohama International Film Festival 2026, bags this award

The Investigator: Indie psycological thriller wins big at Yokohama 2026

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5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan

5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality

Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal

Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina'

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Updated: May 05, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

US Iran War Is This WW3 PM Modi’s Big Message To Iran After UAE Attack

A major escalation in the Middle East has sent shockwaves globally as Iran reportedly launched a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Zone in the UAE, leaving three Indian nationals injured. Is the world on the brink of a massive energy crisis?

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A major escalation in the Middle East has sent shockwaves globally as Iran reportedly launched a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Zone in the UAE, leaving three Indian nationals injured. Is the world on the brink of a massive energy crisis?

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Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamta Banerjee defeat in West Bengal polls, reveals she banned The Bengal Files: 'We're assaulted, but didn't give up'
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamta Banerjee defeat in West Bengal polls
Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan-starrer The Last Tenant finally releases after 26 years; here's how you can watch it
Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan-starrer The Last Tenant finally releases after 26 years
The Investigator: Indie film takes huge leap, Psycological thriller wins big at Yokohama International Film Festival 2026, bags this award
The Investigator: Indie psycological thriller wins big at Yokohama 2026
West Bengal Polls and SIR: Did 91 lakh deletions shift outcome?
West Bengal Polls and SIR: Did 91 lakh deletions shift outcome?
IndiGo Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight evacuated after power bank explodes, Why these devices are hazardous?
Fire reported on IndiGo Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight
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5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina'
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar
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