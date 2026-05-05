US Iran War Is This WW3 PM Modi’s Big Message To Iran After UAE Attack
A major escalation in the Middle East has sent shockwaves globally as Iran reportedly launched a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Zone in the UAE, leaving three Indian nationals injured. Is the world on the brink of a massive energy crisis?
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A major escalation in the Middle East has sent shockwaves globally as Iran reportedly launched a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Zone in the UAE, leaving three Indian nationals injured. Is the world on the brink of a massive energy crisis?