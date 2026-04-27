US Iran War Iranian MP Rejects Pakistan As Mediator Amid Deadlock In US-Iran Talks | Pakistan News

An Iranian lawmaker has cast serious doubts on Pakistan’s role as a mediator in ongoing regional negotiations, raising concerns over neutrality at a critical diplomatic juncture. Ebrahim Rezaei, representing Dashtestan and serving as spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Pakistan lacks the credibility required for mediation. In a statement on X, he described Pakistan as a “good friend and neighbour” but argued it “is not a suitable intermediary” and tends to align with US interests.