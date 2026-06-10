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After Virat Kohli, is Hardik Pandya also ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs? Here's what we know

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Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

US Iran War Iran Warns Gulf Nations Over US-Israel Strikes Tehran Demands Action

Iran has issued a strong warning to Gulf nations, urging them to prevent the United States and Israel from using regional territories and facilities for military operations against Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Gulf states have a legal and moral responsibility to stop any support for hostile actions as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East. With US-Iran exchanges intensifying and fears of a wider regional conflict growing, Tehran is calling for greater cooperation from neighboring countries to avoid further escalation.

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Iran has issued a strong warning to Gulf nations, urging them to prevent the United States and Israel from using regional territories and facilities for military operations against Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Gulf states have a legal and moral responsibility to stop any support for hostile actions as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East. With US-Iran exchanges intensifying and fears of a wider regional conflict growing, Tehran is calling for greater cooperation from neighboring countries to avoid further escalation.

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