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Dhami says his govt is committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world

Committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world: CM Dhami

Balochistan Attacks: 38 Pakistani police and army personnel killed in four days

Balochistan Attacks: 38 Pakistani police and army personnel killed in four days

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

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Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

US Iran War Iran Warns All US Bases Are Legitimate Targets | US Launches Fresh Strikes

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Iran's military warned that all US bases across the Middle East would become "legitimate targets" if Washington continues violating the ceasefire agreement.

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Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Iran's military warned that all US bases across the Middle East would become "legitimate targets" if Washington continues violating the ceasefire agreement.

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Dhami says his govt is committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world
Committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world: CM Dhami
Balochistan Attacks: 38 Pakistani police and army personnel killed in four days
Balochistan Attacks: 38 Pakistani police and army personnel killed in four days
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NATO pledges $80 billion for Ukraine, unveils $50 billion plan for Russia
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