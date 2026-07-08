US Iran War Iran Warns All US Bases Are Legitimate Targets | US Launches Fresh Strikes
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Iran's military warned that all US bases across the Middle East would become "legitimate targets" if Washington continues violating the ceasefire agreement.
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Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Iran's military warned that all US bases across the Middle East would become "legitimate targets" if Washington continues violating the ceasefire agreement.