US Iran War Iran Attacks US Airbase In Jordan 5 Missiles Shot Down

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically after Iran reportedly targeted a US-linked airbase in Jordan following American airstrikes on Iranian military facilities. Jordan's military intercepted and shot down five incoming missiles, while Bahrain and Kuwait activated air defenses amid growing regional fears. The latest confrontation comes after the US blamed Iran for an Apache helicopter crash and launched retaliatory strikes. As Iran vows further responses and ceasefire efforts weaken, concerns are rising over a wider regional conflict and its impact on global energy markets.