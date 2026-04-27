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Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'

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Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

US Iran War Iran Attacks Togo-Flagged Tanker With 12 Indians Onboard In Strait Of Hormuz

The conflict between Iran, US and Israel has entered a volatile phase. Tensions escalate in Gulf amid widening Iran-US-Israel confrontation. In a recent dramatic turn of events, Iran has attacked chemical tanker. Iran attacks Togo-flagged chemical tanker with 12 Indian crew onboard.

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    The conflict between Iran, US and Israel has entered a volatile phase. Tensions escalate in Gulf amid widening Iran-US-Israel confrontation. In a recent dramatic turn of events, Iran has attacked chemical tanker. Iran attacks Togo-flagged chemical tanker with 12 Indian crew onboard.

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