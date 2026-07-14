US Iran War Indian Killed 6 Injured In Iranian Cruise Strikes On UAE Tankers In Hormuz
After Iran struck two UAE tankers, one Indian crew member died. Eight other crew members were injured during the cruise missile attack. The missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
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After Iran struck two UAE tankers, one Indian crew member died. Eight other crew members were injured during the cruise missile attack. The missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.