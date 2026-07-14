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Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

US Iran War Indian Killed 6 Injured In Iranian Cruise Strikes On UAE Tankers In Hormuz

After Iran struck two UAE tankers, one Indian crew member died. Eight other crew members were injured during the cruise missile attack. The missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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After Iran struck two UAE tankers, one Indian crew member died. Eight other crew members were injured during the cruise missile attack. The missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Anupam Kher breaks silence on massive backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing': 'People fear the truth'
Anupam Kher on backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing'
Jashn Golf Estate vs. The Camellias: Redefining Luxury Living Through Experience, Exclusivity and Exceptional Value
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How Noida's Expressway Belt Is Emerging as the City's Billionaire Corridor
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Can US legally control Strait of Hormuz? UNCLOS, international laws say this
India condemns Hormuz tanker strike that claimed life of Indian sailor, urges to end attacks on vessels
India condemns Hormuz tanker strike that claimed life of Indian sailor
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