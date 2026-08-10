US Iran War Houthis Hit Aramco Refinery Mocha As Iran Links Hormuz Reopening To US Terms

Middle East tensions intensified with fresh Houthi attacks on Sunday. Houthis targeted Aramco’s Jazan refinery using a drone. Saudi Arabia reported a fire, with no casualties recorded. Houthis also struck Yemen’s Mocha port with missiles and drones. The attack severely damaged buildings, pier, goods and food supplies.