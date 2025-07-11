US Iran News US Issues Worldwide Caution For Americans As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

The US State Department has issued a fresh advisory urging American citizens, particularly Iranian-Americans, to avoid all travel to Iran, citing continued “severe risks" posed by the Iranian regime. As part of a new public awareness campaign, the department emphasised that Iran does not recognize dual nationality and routinely denies detained US citizens access to consular services. “And while the bombing has stopped, that does not mean it is safe to travel to Iran. It is not," the department said in a stark statement.