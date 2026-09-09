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Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

US Iran News US Destroys 5 Iranian Oil Tankers Iran Strikes US Base In Jordan

The US military said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted a US warship with ballistic missiles twice over two days. The vessels — including four in the Gulf of Oman and one near Kharg Island — were struck after crews were ordered to evacuate. No American personnel were reported injured. Iran retaliated by launching missiles toward US targets at Al Azraq in Jordan. Jordan said its air defences intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles, with no casualties reported. The latest exchange has intensified fears of a wider regional escalation and further disruption around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The US military said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted a US warship with ballistic missiles twice over two days. The vessels — including four in the Gulf of Oman and one near Kharg Island — were struck after crews were ordered to evacuate. No American personnel were reported injured.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles toward US targets at Al Azraq in Jordan. Jordan said its air defences intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles, with no casualties reported. The latest exchange has intensified fears of a wider regional escalation and further disruption around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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