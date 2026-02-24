US Iran News Trump Denies US General Daniel Caine Opposed Potential War With Iran | Trump News

Trump denies reports top US general Das Caine warned risks of war against Iran publicly today strongly. He says US would easily win conflict if military action ordered against Tehran leadership directly. General Dan Caine reportedly cautioned about long term entanglement and operational dangers involved abroad, trump said. Caine expressed, munition shortages and limited allied support raising risks for US forces overseas. Pentagon officials warn strikes could cause casualties and deplete air defense systems quickly globally. Trump insists decision rests with him, prefers deal but threatens ‘will be very bad day for iran if deal not made’. Trump allies Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner urged diplomacy before considering attacks on Iran. President accuses media outlets of spreading incorrect reports about Iran war risks claims deliberate. #usnews #irannews #usiranwar #news #latestnews