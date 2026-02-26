US Iran News JD Vance Issues Stern Warning To Iran On US-Iran Nuclear Talks | Khamenei | Trump

US Vice President JD Vance warns Iran to take US military threats seriously. He further says "You can't let the craziest & worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons''. US announces fresh sanctions continuing maximum pressure campaign against Tehran leadership. Donald Trump claims Iran building missiles capable of reaching United States. Iran denies nuclear weapons ambitions calls US accusations false and misleading.