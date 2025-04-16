US-Iran News Get Rid Of Concept Of Nuclear Weapon Else Trump Issues New Warning To Tehran

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran has been intentionally delaying nuclear deal with US. He cautioned Iran against a drive for nuclear weapons saying it may have to face a military strike if it didn't desist from its activities. Iran and US officials met in Oman and held 'positive' and 'constructive' talks last week. Trump said Tehran must forgo the concept of having a nuclear weapon. 'Iran has to get rid of the concept of having a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon'.