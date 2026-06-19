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'He threatened to smash my head': Karan Johar's colleague Somen Mishra recalls shocking encounter with Anurag Kashyap

Karan Johar's colleague recalls shocking encounter with Anurag Kashyap

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Is Pritam retiring from commercial music? Composer's post fuels speculation

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Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

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From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

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Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

US Iran Deal Oil Down 2 After US-Iran Sign Ceasefire Agreement | Oil Price Today | Petrol | Diesel

Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, boosting the oil supply outlook.

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Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, boosting the oil supply outlook.

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'He threatened to smash my head': Karan Johar's colleague Somen Mishra recalls shocking encounter with Anurag Kashyap
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