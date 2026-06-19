US Iran Deal Oil Down 2 After US-Iran Sign Ceasefire Agreement | Oil Price Today | Petrol | Diesel
Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, boosting the oil supply outlook.
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Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, boosting the oil supply outlook.