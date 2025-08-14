US Hails Relations With Pak On Independence Day Praises Anti-Terror Cooperation

US Hails Relations With Pak On Independence Day, Praises Anti-Terror Cooperation US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day. Marco Rubio reaffirmed US' interest in economic collaboration on critical minerals and hydrocarbons. He noted potential for “dynamic business partnerships” to benefit both nations. "On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14...the United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis." Marco Rubio United States Secretary of State Shift comes amid heightened India–Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military retaliation on Pakistani terror infrastructure and air bases. #usa #pakistan #india