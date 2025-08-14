Twitter
'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…

Celestial Weapons of a New Age: How India mastered missile technology

Will Putin-Trump talks on Ukraine War fail? What may happen if Alaska meeting proves futile? How can US further punish Russia?

Will Donald Trump be able to persuade Russian President Putin to halt attacks on civilians in Ukraine? US President says...

What are Arjun Tendulkar and fiancee Saaniya Chandok's educational qualifications?

EC strongly responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, demands written affidavit: 'Dirty phrases like vote chori...'

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 01:00 PM IST

US Hails Relations With Pak On Independence Day Praises Anti-Terror Cooperation

US Hails Relations With Pak On Independence Day, Praises Anti-Terror Cooperation US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day. Marco Rubio reaffirmed US' interest in economic collaboration on critical minerals and hydrocarbons. He noted potential for “dynamic business partnerships” to benefit both nations. "On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14...the United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis." Marco Rubio United States Secretary of State Shift comes amid heightened India–Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military retaliation on Pakistani terror infrastructure and air bases. #usa #pakistan #india

US Hails Relations With Pak On Independence Day, Praises Anti-Terror Cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day. Marco Rubio reaffirmed US' interest in economic collaboration on critical minerals and hydrocarbons. He noted potential for “dynamic business partnerships” to benefit both nations.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14...the United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis."

Marco Rubio

United States Secretary of State

Shift comes amid heightened India–Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military retaliation on Pakistani terror infrastructure and air bases.

Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...
Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?
Apple issues BIG clarification on Elon Musk's allegations over favouring OpenAI ChatGPT; says 'our goal is to...'
Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she works as...
Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price
How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know
From Omkara to Ek Hasina Thi: 7 iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan
From Rekha, ​Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet and dance workout
Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
