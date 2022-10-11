US, Germany promise to rush air defence systems to Ukraine as Russia pounds missiles

In the aftermath of an explosion that damaged the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, the former has mounted aggressive missile attacks on Ukraine. Consequently, allies US and Germany have stepped up and promised to rush air defence systems to Kyiv's rescue.