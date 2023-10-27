US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Two U.S. fighter jets struck deep inside Syria on Oct 27 in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia as concerns grew that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread in the Middle East. U.S. President Joe Biden ordered strikes on the two facilities used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and militia groups that it backs, the Pentagon said, warning the U.S. will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue.