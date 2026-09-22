US China News Xi Jinping Announces US Visit Trump Plans Rare Airport Welcome | US China Trade

US China News: Xi Jinping Announces US Visit, Trump Plans Rare Airport Welcome | US China Trade Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially announced a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25, 2026, with U.S. President Donald Trump planning a rare airport reception at Joint Base Andrews. In an unusual diplomatic gesture, Trump will personally greet Xi on the tarmac upon arrival before hosting him for summit talks, a troop review in the Rose Garden, and a state dinner featuring major tech CEOs including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Sam Altman. Preparatory economic talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng have paved the way for negotiations on a $30 billion tariff reduction package, AI safety notification systems, and rare earth supply chains amid ongoing global sanctions tensions. Watch our complete breaking news coverage for full summit timelines, protocol analysis, and geopolitical breakdowns.