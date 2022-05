US already has vaccines to take care of likelihood of Monkeypox: President Joe Biden

While speaking about the recent Monkeypox outbreak at the United States and Japan Joint Statement in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden on May 23 said that the US already has vaccines to take care of the likelihood of the problem. “We have vaccines to take care of the likelihood of the problem. It doesn't raise the kind of alarm that COVID-19 did,” the US President said.