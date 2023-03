Uproar in Pakistan over Toshakhana gifts case; what next for ex-PM Imran Khan?

It is alleged that Imran Khan, who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, sold government gifts received by foreign politicians. The Lahore High Court attempted to summon him several times, but he failed to show up. As a result, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him in relation to the Toshakhana case.