“Unlikely fired from Russia…” US President Joe Biden on reports of Russian missile falling in Poland

Hours after reports of Russian missile falling in Poland, United States President Joe Biden on November 16 said that it is still unlikely that the missiles were fired by Russia. Addressing the media, he said, “There were scores and scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine. We support Ukraine fully at this moment, as we have since the start. We will do whatever it takes to give them the capacity to defend themselves. It’s unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired by Russia but we will see.”