United States observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl harbor

United States is marking the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the US naval base in Pearl Harbor today. A memorial ceremony was held at Pearl Harbor on a rainy Monday evening. The Utah ceremony honored the 58 servicemen who died aboard the battleship USS Utah. Members of the U.S. Navy, veterans, friends, and family were present at the site. Several events will be organised by the National Park Service and the U.S. Navy to mark the day.