UNIQLO Chairman Tadashi Yanai lauds IT talent in India

Chairman and CEO of UNIQLO Tadashi Yanai on May 23 lauded the IT talent in India and said that they had discussed investment in production and retail industry in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We spoke about how to invest in the production and retail industry in India. We could focus on end-to-end products- from plant to design to fabric. India’s IT talent in India is excellent. I want to say to PM Modi- Let’s do IT,” he said.