Unilateral change of status quo by force will never be allowed in any region: Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media after the Quad Summit 2022 on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese PM assured that the 4 nations in the Quad committed that the unilateral change of status quo by force will never be allowed in any region. “Russian invasion of Ukraine, an incident that shook the very foundation of international order, with the participation of President Biden, PM Modi, and PM Albanese, we have been able to send off a powerful message of commitment by the 4 leaders from Tokyo to the whole world,” the Japanese PM said. “The four of us committed that unilateral change of status quo by force will never be allowed in any region, especially in the Indo Pacific and that a free and open Indo Pacific is ever more relevant today,” he added.