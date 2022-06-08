UN Sustainable Development goals help fight against plastic other materials

Indian Businessman Nandan Bhat is convinced that beauty will save the world from plastic. A few years ago, he quit his job to become an eco-entrepreneur. The company's rucksacks, tablecloths, pillowcases and laptop bags are renowned throughout the country. Nandan bought manually operated looms and put them in the villagers' homes. Tens of thousands of fashion accessories and decor items are created from the used plastic bags. These plastic bags got a second life benefitting the nature and employment for the people. Russia movement towards sustainable development goal can be seen in the example of the "odintsovo" electrical substation, built and launched in 1938. In 2014 they completed a large-scale modernisation. As a result - the area that the equipment now occupies was reduced and the power has increased. It operates in automatic mode and sounds an alarm at the slightest hint of malfunction. Switchgear from china and Russian equipment together ensure a reliable power supply. Indian farmers are following waste-free production and use of organic raw materials. Brothers bilal and munir ahmad sheikh from the village of muran set up a small fertiliser factory. With the support from the national government, help from scientists and a scientific approach, the final, environmentally friendly product - miraculous bio humus, is in great demand among local residents India’s green approach is also demonstrated in the implementation of sustainable development goal. The country has even formulated a national solar mission. Such power plants should appear in all territories as soon as possible. India is one of the world leaders in wind power. The ambitious plans are set for 500 gig watts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.