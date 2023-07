Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs honesty in ties with NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that Kyiv wanted "honesty" in ties with NATO as he spoke ahead of a key summit of the Western military bloc. "We need honesty in our ties," Zelensky told reporters alongside Czech President Czech leader Petr Pavel, speaking ahead of a key summit in Vilnius.

