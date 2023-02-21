Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime look has garnered popularity, boosts firm's sales

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fashion sense has garnered popularity among the general public, world leaders, and celebrities who support his mission for peace in Ukraine. Karasov established M-TAC in 2014, hiring 10 seamstresses. By 2022, the company employed 100 people, with an additional 200 working part-time in production. In 2019, Karasov noticed Zelenskyy wearing a coat produced by M-TAC.