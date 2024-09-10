Ukraine-Russia War: Airports Shut, One Dead As Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack On Moscow

Ukraine attacks Moscow and western Russia in one of its biggest drone attacks ever. According to Russia, the attack damaged dozens of homes and forced the closure of major airports in Moscow. So far, one person has been confirmed dead in the attacks, and further reports are awaited. Drones also damaged two high-rise apartment buildings, setting several flats on fire. Meanwhile, Russia reported that it destroyed over 20 drones in the Moscow region and 124 more across eight other regions. The attacks come just days after PM Modi visited war-torn Ukraine.