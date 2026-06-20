UK Train Collision 2 Passenger Train Collided In England Leaves 1 Dead Nearly 90 Injured

One person was killed and several others injured when two trains collided about 60 miles (100 km) north of London, British Transport Police said on Friday (June 19). Emergency services were called at about 5:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) to the line south of Bedford, where two East Midlands Railway trains were involved in the crash. A video posted on social media by one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages appearing to remain upright on the tracks.