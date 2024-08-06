Search icon
UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Around 400 people arrested after six days of riots in parts of England and Northern Ireland. Last week, dozens of police officers were injured and numerous shops, cars, and homes were damaged during riots in parts of UK. The riots started in the night after the killing of 3 children in a stabbing on last Monday. This news was followed by false rumors that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker. During the weekend, the UK PM Keir Starmer denounced the riots, labeling them as 'far-right thuggery'. Till now, the UK Police has arrested around 400 people as it continues to curtail the disorder.

