UK PM Rishi Sunak Never Paid His Tax Penalty; Downing Street Says Amid The Zahawi Row

Downing Street has said that Rishi Sunak has never paid a tax penalty. The Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure from the opposition benches. This comes amid the uproar against Zahawi - the chairman of the scandal-hit Conservative Party. Sunak is facing pressure from the opposition bench to sack Zahawi.