UK Morgue Worker Had Sex With 100 Corpses | Probe Reveals Shocking Lapses Warns It May Repeat

UK Morgue Worker Had Sex With 100 Corpses | Probe Reveals Shocking Lapses, Warns It May Repeat The Phase 2 report of the public inquiry ordered into the David Fuller case was released on Tuesday, concluding that the appalling crimes committed by the former hospital worker could happen again due to gaps in how England regulates the care of people after death, according to a report by british news channel. David Fuller, 70, was sentenced to a whole-life prison term in December 2021 for the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. But what shocked the nation even more was the revelation that over a span of 15 years, Fuller had sexually abused the corpses of at least 101 women and girls in hospital mortuaries. His victims ranged from nine to 100 years old.