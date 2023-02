Turkey-Syria Earthquake: World Comes Together To Help As Rescue Efforts Cross The 72-Hour Mark

Rescuers are searching for survivors buried in the rubble of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria as rescue efforts near the crucial 72-hour mark. Over 15,000 people have been killed in the massive earthquake that flattened thousands of buildings, trapping an unknown number of people in freezing weather. The toll is expected to rise as the rescue efforts cross the crucial 72-hour mark.