Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Over 4000 killed; India sends relief help, WHO's dire warning on death toll

The death toll in Turkey and in neighbouring northwest Syria following a major earthquake rose to more than 4000. As rescue operations continued, freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night. Countries around the world are rushing to send help. India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. #turkeyearthquake #syria #earthquake

