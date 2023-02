Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Once a bustling street, left completely ruined after the quake

Street no. 21 in Turkey's Hatay, was, on Feb 5, a happy home for dozens of families. By Feb 6, the day a massive earthquake hit the area, there was hardly anything left of it. Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999 left this street in ruins and its surviving residents homeless, desperately seeking missing relatives, and in shock as they processed what had happened.