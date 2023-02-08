Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Large Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Entire Family Rescued From Rubble in Syria

Dramatic rescue efforts bring cheer amid despair from earthquake hit Syria. Cheers erupt as rescue workers save an entire family from the rubble of a demolished building. The father, along with his son and his daughter, were pulled out from beneath the rubble. The family was reportedly stuck for over two days after an earthquake struck on February 6. Wild celebrations were witnessed after the family was pulled from the rubble one after the other.