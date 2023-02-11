Search icon
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: How a 'disaster of the century' could worsen Turkey's stressed economy

Life for millions across Turkey and Syria changed forever on Feb 6, as a series of earthquakes sent shockwaves across hundreds of miles. In addition to the vast human losses from back-to-back earthquakes, Turkey must now reckon with the devastating impact on its already hard-hit economy. Turks have been battling for several years with rampant inflation and currency turmoil that have hit households hard. A natural disaster of such magnitude further adds to their country's woes. Here’s taking a look at how a "quake" will "crack" the newly renamed Turkiye!

